2 people injured after home catches fire overnight near Seymour

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were treated for minor injuries they received when a home caught fire overnight on Dodson Road in Knoxville, north of Seymour.

Crews arrived on scene just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, according to JJohn Linsenbigler with Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. Light smoke was showing upon arrival, but Linsenbigler said crews had the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Two people were treated at the scene while five others who were in the home were not injured. Red Cross is assisting the residents.

The house had smoke damage but fire itself was concentrated to one room, Linsenbigler said. Crews remained on scene for about 2 hours, with Rural Metro assisting.

Knox County Fire Bureau is in charge of the investigation.