HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — Two separate fires Thursday in Roane County prompted responses from fire crews as well as concerns from residents. By Friday morning, officials with the Tennessee Division of Forestry said both fires were 100% contained yet details from local agencies weren’t entirely known.

Here’s what we know so far:

West Hills in Harriman structure fire

Fire crews responded Thursday afternoon to a structure fire in the West Hills area of Harriman. The Roane County Office of Emergency Services said at the time the situation was being addressed. Harriman City Fire Department also worked the scene.

By Thursday night, residents who live near the area of the structure fire posted to social media images of the fire appearing to have spread to the nearby woods. Comments on a Roane County EMA post about the incident included some of these photos of the fire along a wooded hillside.

The fire in Harriman Thursday night is believed to have spread from a structure to some nearby woods. (Photo: Christopher Barger)

Nearby resident Marissa Boring told WATE 6 On Your Side her house, also located along West Hills Drive, was unaffected by the fire but the area still smelled smoky Friday afternoon. She and her family left their home and stayed overnight at her parents’ house as a precaution.

It was later shared by state wildland fire officials that the fire was 80 acres.

Rockwood acreage fire

A fire in the Rockwood area of Roane County was reportedly 23 acres in size and was reported around 2:03 p.m. Thursday. It was reported 100% contained Friday.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Roane County EMA and officials said the Harriman City Fire Department would have more information. We’re working to learn more.