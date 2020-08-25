2 women seriously injured after being struck by boat propeller on Douglas Lake

UNICOI, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a boating incident on Douglas Lake that sent two women to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Sunday afternoon.

TWRA says that 20-year-old Halie Padgett and 22-year-old Kaeley Gose had boarded an inner tube to be pulled by a rental boat operated by 21-year-old Hannah Wyrick.

Before getting started, Padgett and Gose were both struck by the boat’s propeller, causing serious injuries.

Both women were transported to UT Medical Center in Knoxville.

This incident remains under investigation.

