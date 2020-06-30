KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Tennessee Smokies confirmed the news with WATE 6 On Your Side on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes as Major League Baseball is planning a shortened season of just 60 games, set to start July 23.

There will be more information coming soon, and we will update you as soon as we learn more.