KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 2020 Minor League Baseball season has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Tennessee Smokies confirmed the news with WATE 6 On Your Side on Tuesday afternoon.
This comes as Major League Baseball is planning a shortened season of just 60 games, set to start July 23.
There will be more information coming soon, and we will update you as soon as we learn more.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Kansas City mayor says he received racist texts, threats following mandatory mask order
- Arizona governor orders bars, gyms, clubs, pools to close again
- East TN hospitals working together during coronavirus pandemic
- AMC pushes back movie theater reopening by 2 weeks
- Face masks now required in Nashville
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee extends State of Emergency to Aug. 29, 2020
- Knoxville Mayor Kincannon mandates masks inside city-owned buildings
- Tennessee: Coronavirus cases up 19% in a week to 42,297
- Stimulus check round 2: Where we stand on more relief money for Americans
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports record spike in part to state’s reporting system shutdown
- Fauci says vaccine still might not get US to herd immunity
- Memphis mayor issues statement on masks as COVID-19 cases increase
- An inside look: How plasma donation can help COVID-19 patients