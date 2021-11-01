NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly two dozen arrests were made as part of the Tennessee Department of Correction‘s “Operation Blackout” this year around Halloween.

“Operation Blackout” is an annual campaign throughout the month of October where TDOC officers perform unannounced home checks on registered sex offenders in order to make sure they’re following the rules; sex offenders are not allowed to put up Halloween decorations and they’re also not allowed to hand out candy. Registered sex offenders also cannot go to Halloween or fall-related events, and must keep their porch lights off on Halloween night.

This year, TDOC visited every sex offender’s home before Halloween for compliance checks. Out of more than 3,900 searches, TDOC officials say they arrested 22 sex offenders for violations including drugs, weapons and other sex offender registry violations.

Also ahead of Halloween, the state launched its new, “overhauled” sex offender registry online. Apart from viewing the profiles of registered sex offenders in the state, site users can also view map data, safety and education and sign up for email alerts.