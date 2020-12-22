24-year-old suspect connected to late November shooting at Melrose Hookah Lounge arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police Department has arrested a 24-year-old suspect connected to hookah lounge shooting from November 27 on Melrose Avenue.

William Franklin Martin is now in custody after the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force arrested him at the Holiday Inn in Pigeon Forge just after 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Martin was wanted for attempted first degree murder for a shooting at the Melrose Hookah Lounge.

KPD reports he will be booked into the Roger D. Wilson Facility on a $250,000 bond.