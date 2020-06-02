$25M lawsuit filed over alleged jail injuries in Campbell County from June 2019

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Michigan man has filed a $25 million lawsuit for injuries allegedly sustained in the Campbell County Jail following his June 2019 arrest.

Surveillance camera pictures attached in the lawsuit filed Monday show an alleged assault on the man who had been arrested by Campbell County Sheriff’s deputies after attempting to flee.

RELATED: Three former deputies indicted by grand jury in June 2019 assault at Campbell County Jail

Three former deputies were charged and then indicted by a grand jury in December 2019.

The pictures were filed as part of the suit by Nathan Ling, against the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

Ling is seen on the floor with two deputies and a jailer working to restrain him.

The lawsuit claims Ling was beaten bloody with a deputy’s boot on his spine at one point; then left without medical attention for more than six hours.

The suit asks for $25 million in damages, claiming Ling continues to suffer mentally and physically.

A grand jury back in December indicted former sheriff’s office employees Justin Crabtree, Dakota Williams, and Sean Brown with assault and official oppression.

At the time of his June 2019 arrest, Ling had active felony warrants pending against him in the state of Michigan.

LATEST STORIES: