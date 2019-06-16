27-year-old Bonnaroo attendee dies after medical complications

A festival goer is seen crowd surfing during the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Bonnaroo attendee has died after he was transported from Bonnaroo to the hospital, according to the officials.

Bonnaroo officials confirmed a 27-year-old man was camping with his dad at the festival when he became unresponsive. The Bonnaroo Medical team and Coffee County EMS services responded to the scene within minutes and administered CPR.

The man was transported to the hospital where he died. Officials said he had an underlying medical condition.

No other information was released.