KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Knoxville Police officers responded to a fatal crash on the ramp from I-40 West to Weisgarber Road.

Crash Reconstruction investigators report that a Dodge pickup was traveling on the exit ramp when it left the roadway and struck a guardrail, it’s three occupants then got out of the vehicle. As they were standing next to it, a Chevrolet pickup struck the Dodge and the three people, according to the preliminary investigation. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD says that the driver of the Chevy was removed from the truck and taken to an area hospital. The crash is still under investigation by KPD.

