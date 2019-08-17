3-year-old girl drowned in a pool Friday night according to BCSO

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A 3-year-old girl drowned in a pool on Friday night according to Blount County Sheriff’s Office in Louisville.

Deputies with BCSO responded to a residence on West Cumberland Drive to a report of a possible drowning.

As the deputies arrived, AMR Ambulance was on the scene performing CPR on the girl.

The girl was taken by AMR to UT Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. According to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center, after performing an autopsy, it was determined that the girl died as a result of accidental drowning.

Family members telling deputies that the girl was eating dinner in the backyard; when they checked on her they found her in the pool and got her out. CPR was performed on the girl until first responders were on the scene.

The Sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate the incident.

Sheriff Berrong saying, “I cannot imagine losing a child, especially a baby. This was a tragic incident, and my deputies and I feel very deeply for her family.”