36 white flags added to COVID-19 memorial in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Thirty-six lives were lost just in the last week due to COVID-19 in Knox County, and that’s how many white flags were added to Knoxville’s COVID-19 Memorial in front of the city-county building Monday morning.

A somber reminder of the growing impact the ongoing pandemic is having on our community.

“It’s very emotional to know that each flag represents a loved one that they’re not gonna be able to have back in their lives. I hope they stop and reflect and look at the numbers are being taken away from us. Taking our family members, friends, and loved ones. This is something we’re trying to combat and hopefully we won’t have to put more flags out there.” Kyndra Brewer Knoxville Director of Special Events

New flags will be added every Monday to reflect the lives lost in the last week until the pandemic is under control.