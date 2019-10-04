39-year-old male dead after striking a utility pole on Prosser Road, per KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was pronounced dead after veering off the road hitting a utility pole on Friday, Oct. 4.

KPD responding to a single-vehicle crash at the 2300 block of Prosser Road.

After investigating, it was determined that the vehicle was travelling northbound when it left the road, travelling up a small embankment, and striking a utility pole.

The 39-year-old male victim was transported to UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other occupants in the car.

The identity of the victim will be released after the next of kin is notified.