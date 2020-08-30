KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — About 200 outdoor enthusiasts took to the water Saturday for the 3rd annual Beaver Creek Flotilla.

It’s all to help make sure one of Knox County’s critical tributaries receives a little ‘TLC’.

Beaver Creek connects the communities of Halls, Karns, and Powell; it can get blocked by debris after a while.

That’s why kayakers and canoers take to the water trail every year to help out.

“This is a 44-mile stretch that is literally the drain for all of North Knox County so it brings awareness for why it’s important to clear it up, clean it out and really care for this vital waterway and also to have a little bit of fun being outside in canoes and kayaks.” Larsen Jay – Honorary Float Master – Knox County Commissioner at Large

Commissioner Larsen Jay says this year’s event is especially significant after Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced Friday that the county is investing $452K to clean up the creek and build infrastructure.

The project will give Knox County a 44-mile water trail going all the way from Halls to Hardin Valley.

