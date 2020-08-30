40K meals donated to food pantries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 100 volunteers coming together in Knoxville on Saturday to make sure those hurt the most during the coronavirus pandemic have food.

“40,000 meals are going to be dispersed to five different food pantries in the Knoxville area. Many churches have come together and we’re filing those food pantries as well as internationals themselves who are coming to help pack the food so they can take some home with them.” Jani Whaley

This effort made possible after Knoxville based nonprofit Operation In As Much received two grants making it possible to pack a total of 80,000 meals. 40,000 of which were packed Saturday.

As for the other 40,000 meals yet to be packed, there will be another event later this year to distribute them.

Latest Stories