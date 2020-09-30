4th Titans player tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fourth Tennessee Titans player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.

The league reported Tuesday that the Titans had suspended all in-person activities after three players and five staffers had tested positive for the virus. The three players — defensive lineman Daquan Jones, long snapper Beau Brinkley and practice squad tight end Tommy Hudson — were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

In a statement, the Titans said the team would “work remotely” and closely follow the NFL’s protocols related to the virus.

The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans Sunday, also suspended in-person team activities, according to the NFL. As of Wednesday morning, the Vikings said they had not received any positive results from testing following Sunday’s game.

The Titans are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at noon Sunday in Nashville.