ENGLEWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) — In the early morning of December 3, five Angus cows were taken from an Englewood farm. The owner of the cows is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the thief’s arrest or recovery of his animals.

Video surveillance showed two trailers pulling into the McConkey Farm and stealing five cattle from them. They took panels from across the street to create a makeshift corral to hone the cattle in.

“I lost three and my son lost two,” said Stan McConkey.

The McConkey farm has been a family business for generations, and in a span of 30 minutes, they lost thousands of dollars.

“In that 30 minutes they stole approximately, you know, $7, 8, 9,000 dollars’ worth of cows,” said Jason McConkey.

Two of the cows stolen were pregnant, making the loss even greater.

Luckily the area was well-equipped with surveillance cameras, catching the culprits in action. One was driving what looked like a Dodge pickup with a trailer with a Chevrolet Yukon traveling behind them, making their way down County Road 419.

Surveillance video of the theft

“I’ve got all the farmers and most of the law enforcement folks around here are all looking for them so if anyone knows or sees that trailer, please let us know,” said Jason McConkey.

For Stan McConkey, this is a huge loss, and Jason McConkey is out to catch who did it.

“You feel violated and it’s very detrimental to your… you know your financial plan,” said Stan McConkey.

“Hopefully we can find these folks and prevent it from happening to anyone in the future,” said Jason McConkey.

The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office also urges anyone with information about this theft to contact them at (423)745-5620.