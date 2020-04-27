Breaking News
54 residents test positive for coronavirus at Athens nursing home

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – Life Care Center of Athens confirmed on Monday that 54 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 37 who have tested negative.

The center has also paused admissions and also said 100% of its residents were tested over the weekend, while all of its staff members will be be tested by the end of Monday.

Here’s the full release from Life Care Center of Athens:

“At Life Care Center of Athens, the safety and well-being of our residents are our highest priority. The safety and well-being of our associates and our community are also paramount considerations in every action we take.
In an effort to fully understand the spread of the virus, 100% of our residents were tested over the past few days. As results come back, our number of positive cases are being appropriately reported to all the required agencies, and we remain in consistent communication with residents’ family members. We are strictly following guidelines from the CDC, the Tennessee State Department of Health and the local department of health to protect the safety of our residents and associates.
The health department is also offering testing for all of our associates, which is being completed today, April 27. Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive, and we extend our sincere thanks.
As of now, patients who test positive are separated from those who test negative. We have also paused admissions because we want our focus to remain on our current residents and associates.
Our associates are the truest heroes in all of this. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19.”

 

