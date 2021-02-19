6 dead after winter storm hits Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Six people have died in Tennessee over the last week as a result of extreme winter weather, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said Thursday night.

The agency’s daily “Flash Report” indicates two of the deaths occurred in Shelby County, while Dickson, Maury, Overton and Williamson counties each reported one death.

Shelby County law enforcement said 10-year-old Benjamin Luckett died Sunday while saving his 6-year-old sister, Abigail, who fell through a frozen pond near Millington. Benjamin did not survive his injuries and Abigail remained hospitalized Thursday night, as her condition continued to improve.

Benjamin and Abigail Luckett (Courtesy: Luckett family)

Farmer dies in Vanleer while trying to rescue calves (Courtesy: Dickson County Sheriff’s Office)

Brentwood police said 9-year-old Campbell Martin was killed Tuesday afternoon, while riding on a tube being pulled down Seward Road by an ATV that was driven by his father. As the tube was sliding through snow and ice, officers said it collided with a mailbox, resulting in Campbell’s death.

The Dickson County sheriff said Thursday that 77-year-old Donald Mitchell, a farmer in Vanleer, was killed as he attempted to rescue two calves who went into a frozen pond. The farm where this happened is along Highway 49 West near the county line.

No information has been released about the deaths in Maury and Overton counties, as well as the second death in Shelby County.