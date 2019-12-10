6 things to know about the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WATE) – The Vols are going bowling for the first time since 2016 as they face off against the Indiana Hoosiers in the 75th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2.

Here are some things to know about the game.

Tickets

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl is offering two ticket packages: The first is a ticket and hospitality package starting at $212.50 per person, and the second is the official travel package which includes two nights at the Courtyard by Marriott Jacksonville Airport Northeast, a ticket to the game, and attend the Gator Bowl Chairman’s Reception, which starts at $360 per person.

You can also buy tickets at www1.ticketmaster.com , which range from $28.75 a ticket, up to $350 per ticket.

Hotels and Parking

The TaxSlayer Gator Bowl has 12 partners offering accommodations in and around Jacksonville.

Parking lots will open at 2 p.m. Car parking is $35, and you can purchase your pass here. All parking tags will be shipped to you.

Recreational vehicle and fifth-wheel parking questions can be answered by calling 904-353-1126. Oversized parking is available for $100 and only available the day of the game. Call 904-798-1700 for oversized parking.

Handicapped parking is offered on a first-come, first-served basis and is available in the normal parking lots.

There are no separate passes to purchase, you are encouraged to buy a spot in the closest lot to your seat and display your handicapped parking permit to be directed on gameday to the handicapped spots.

Drop-off areas for those who are handicapped will be available on both the east and west sides of TIAA Bank Field. Parking attendants for the handicapped parking areas will be able to give you a pass to the drop-off areas.

For reference, here is a link to a parking map, along with a map of the stadium itself.

Game day events

There will be plenty of events before kickoff.

The TaxSlayer Tailgate Party will be held from 3 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at Daily’s Place Flex Field on the southern end of the stadium. The party is free.

Each team will have a pep rally at the event. Tennessee’s pep rally begins at 4:45 p.m. Yacht Rock Revue will host a pregame concert from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. The concert is free with a game ticket.

A pre-game concert featuring Yacht Rock Revue at the Daily’s Place Amphitheater from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. which is free with a game ticket.

A Touchdown Party will be held inside the stadium at the Sky Patio beginning at 5 p.m. Fans can get complementary food and four drink vouchers for $50.

And of course, the 7 p.m. kickoff between the Vols and Hoosiers.

Enter to win a trip to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

You can enter to win a trip to the 75th TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, which is presented by Arondale Travel.

The lucky winner will receive:

Two lower level tickets

Two pre-game on-field access passes

Two Chairman’s Reception Tickets

A two night hotel stay

The Vols vs. Hoosiers

The Indiana Hoosiers went 8-4 in the regular season, with losses to Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State and Michigan. They’ve also lost two of their last three games to two ranked teams (Penn State and Michigan).

The Hoosier’s bowl game history is pretty short and a tad lackluster. Appearing in only 11 total bowl games, with a record of 3-8. Their last bowl game came in 2016 in a 24-26 loss to Utah in the Foster Farms Bowl.

The Tennessee Volunteers went 7-5 in the regular season, winning their last five games (four of them wins against SEC opponents).

This will be the Vols first bowl appearance since 2016, when Tennessee defeated Nebraska, 38-24, in the Music City Bowl.

Their last appearance in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl was in 2015 in a 45-28 win over Iowa.

The Vols have an extensive history in bowl games appearing in 52 of them with a record of 28-24.

Send a Child to the Game Program

According to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl website, the annual Send a Child to the Game Program wants to provide youth in Northeast Florida a chance to experience many sporting events all year long, including the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Game.

The program provides transportation, a pre-game meal, T-shirt, and a game ticket for each event.

You can make a donation here, or you can sponsor a bus of 40 kids for $3,000. Donations are 100% tax deductible.