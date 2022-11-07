KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As the nation inches closer to the Midterms, 68% of American adults have reported that Election Day is a significant source of stress in their lives, according to the American Psychological Association.

Candace Allen, the Senior Director of Intensive Adult Mental Health Services at the McNabb Center, spoke about the issue. Allen said election stress disorder can be described as a fear of what will happen, specifically in an election and the outcome.

“Some of the things I would look for would be are you constantly worrying about things, are you constantly fearful about the ‘what ifs’ that are associated since we are specifically talking about the election right now, if you can’t get it out of your head,” said Allen of some of the symptoms. “That anxiety, physical feeling that interrupts your day can be extremely detrimental.”

The Mayo Clinic also stated shoulder tension, stomach aches, headaches, and sleep issues as symptoms associated with election stress.

Allen said in terms of coping or mitigating the symptoms of election stress disorder, her first recommendation is to unplug from social media and television. She also recommended surrounding yourself with positive people who will support you, no matter the outcome of the election. Lastly, Allen said keeping yourself active in a positive way is key.

“Mindful activities are so important and it does not mean that you have to be in a room and meditate,” she began. “It can be taking a walk outside, changing your environment, paying attention to nature reading a book, listening to music, exercising, golf is a mindful activity because what it does is it diverts our focus, our attention from something else and keeps us locked in.”

The McNabb Center is located at 201 West Springdale Avenue in Knoxville, Tennessee. The number is 1-800-255-9711.