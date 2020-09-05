7 Claiborne County arrested on multiple drugs charges

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people arrested in Claiborne County Friday morning on a slew of mostly drug-related charges.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office says the arrests happened during two simultaneous SWAT searches; one in the 100 block of Daniels Lane in Tazewell, the other in the 100 block of Vista Drive in New Tazewell.

Meth, marijuana, prescription narcotics, and money were all found.

Now, William Byrge, Ashton Kimsey, Brittany Asher, Dustin Asher, and Steven Gilbert face multiple drug charges.

Angela Asher was charged with criminal responsibility and Christopher Shiver was arrested on outstanding warrants.

