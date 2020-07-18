7th Knox Asian Festival canceled & in lieu of cancelation, an Asian cooking class will be held throughout August

(7th Knox Asian Festival has been cancelled.)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 7th Knox Asian Festival has been canceled due to organizers wanting to, “…protect people’s lives from COVID-19.”

However, organizers say that an online Asian cooking class will take place in August.

The Asian Culture Center will be teaching online cooking classes every Wednesday throughout the month of August.

What to expect:

08/05 How to make the Japanese Pizza

08/12 How to make basic Sushi Roll

08/19 How to make Kimchi (Korean dish)

08/26 How to make Oyako Bowl (Donburi)

The class will be taught by Dr. HyunJu Lee.

