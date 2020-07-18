KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The 7th Knox Asian Festival has been canceled due to organizers wanting to, “…protect people’s lives from COVID-19.”
However, organizers say that an online Asian cooking class will take place in August.
The Asian Culture Center will be teaching online cooking classes every Wednesday throughout the month of August.
What to expect:
- 08/05 How to make the Japanese Pizza
- 08/12 How to make basic Sushi Roll
- 08/19 How to make Kimchi (Korean dish)
- 08/26 How to make Oyako Bowl (Donburi)
The class will be taught by Dr. HyunJu Lee.
LATEST STORIES:
- 7th Knox Asian Festival canceled & in lieu of cancelation, an Asian cooking class will be held throughout August
- Aldi requiring all customers to wear face masks starting July 27
- Sleeping 10-year-old shot in neck in drive-by shooting at Opelousas home
- New Jersey mom creates ‘hug wall’ for loved ones during pandemic
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,189 active Knox County cases, one new death reported Saturday