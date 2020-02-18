8-year-old accidentally shot in the leg in Morristown, per Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Sunday, officers were dispatched to a reported accidental shooting of an 8-year-old girl after her uncle was cleaning his gun and accidentally fired it, hitting the girl in the leg, according to an incident report by the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers arrived at a residence on the 4700 block of Chucky River Road where they found the girl with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim’s grandfather saying that his stepson had accidentally shot her in the leg.

The officers then treated the victim until EMS arrived. The victim was then flown by Life Star to UT Hospital for treatment.

The report continues on saying that after the victim was treated and transported, officers then started their investigation.

It was then determined that the victim’s uncle was attempting to clean his Glock .40 and didn’t realize his gun was loaded and pulled the trigger.

The uncle said that he was in his room when the gun went off, and the bullet traveled through a dresser, and then a wall before striking the family dog and then the victim who was lying in bed in the next bedroom.

The incident is still under investigation.