FRIENDSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – 8-year-old boy nearly drowning on Monday night, sending him to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, also prompting an investigation by Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

BCSO investigating after the boy nearly drowned at a residence on Bletchley Park Drive around 7:20 p.m. in Friendsville.

He was transported by AMR to ETCH in Knoxville where he is recovering in ICU.

We will update you as we learn more.