911 calls released after Tiger Haven employee hospitalized from tiger bite

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – The 911 calls after an employee of the Tiger Haven animal sanctuary was bitten have been released.

Authorities responded to Tiger Haven in Kingston on Monday, Jan. 25 after a worker was bitten by a tiger during feeding time. New police dispatch audio is helping to paint the picture of the response.

The worker was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center but that person’s name or their condition has yet to be released.

Both the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the state’s workplace safety office are investigating what happened.

Tiger Haven is a nonprofit animal sanctuary that has been in operation since 1991. Tiger Haven is located about 30 miles southwest of Knoxville in Kingston. The 80-acre property is home to 270 tigers, lions and various cats.

