A Maryville restaurant fails inspection over improper temperatures, food handling violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple temperature violations and a lack of food safety concern has left Sullivan’s Downtown on Broadway in Maryville with a lot to think about before re-inspection.

Sullivan’s Downtown, 121 W, Broadway Ave., Maryville – Grade: 67

With a score of 67, Sullivan’s Downtown on W. Broadway failed their health inspection. They needed a 70 to pass.

The inspector checking proper food temperatures found Feta cheese, cut leaf greens, sliced chicken and other food at 51 degrees. These foods are supposed to be sitting at 41 or lower to slow and kill bacteria growth. That food was all thrown out.

There was also spinach thawing in standing water when it should have been thawing in the refrigerator. This can lead to easy bacteria growth.

In total, 16 pounds of prepped food was thrown away.

The inspector also watched the grill cook handle tortillas and cooked shrimp without wearing gloves. A re-inspection at Sullivan’s Downtown is expected soon.

