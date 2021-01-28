A nuisance hog in Blount County leads to a donation for a food bank

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Jan. 4, Heritage High School received a phone call that Blount County Animal Control had a nuisance wild hog and were looking for a place to house it. They knew Heritage High School has a livestock facility. So hoping for good news, animal control called the school help.

Jon Waters, one of the agriculture instructors knew this wasn’t the most ideal option as there are other animals on the premises that may not get along with the hog.

“Unfortunately we have our student hogs here and didn’t want to co-mingle those on the risk of fighting,” he said.

They ended up placing the hog in a cattle trailer and took care of it for a few days before offering it up for a donation. A father of a Heritage High student decided to make a monetary donation for the hog and took it home to then be processed.

“It felt very good to donate the money to people who need it, to make sure they have food,” said sophomore Bradley Tindell, who is the son of the hog buyer.

With that donation, Waters and his students in the Future Farmers of America Organization decided to donate it to the Chillhowee Baptist Center so it can be used for those in need.

Senior Micah Calkins was amazed by how much the donation was able to benefit those who are in need.

“It was able to purchase 550 pounds of food,” Waters said. “So it was really remarkable that it could purchase that much food for one animal.”

The students have not gotten to experience a wild farm animal before, so this was new for all of them, asking questions and wanting to know more.

Within the FFA group, students not only learn about the agriculture and animals, but they also focus on two other topics: developing leaders and growing their communities. From this situation not only did they grow their community but Waters also says they “turned a bad situation into a blessing.”