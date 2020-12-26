ABC News: Investigators searching property of person possibly associated with explosion in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Investigators in Nashville are searching properties associated with Anthony Quinn Warner and are working to determine whether he was the person blown up in an RV Christmas morning, according to ABC News.

The FBI is reportedly trying to formally identify the human remains found at the scene of the blast in downtown Nashville. ABC News is also reporting that other investigators are working with behavioral analysts to help them understand what prompted someone to commit the “intentional act” of blowing up the RV after warning people to stay away.

According to ABC News, authorities are also working to pursue information as to why the specific location in Nashville was selected and the composition of the explosive.

A Google street view image of Warner’s address shows an RV in a fenced-in section of the yard. ABC News is reporting the RV appears to match the one seen on a security camera image prior to the blast. You can view that by clicking HERE.