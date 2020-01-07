ABC News: Iran launches missiles into US airbases in Iraq per US official

The Iranian flag waves outside of the UN building that hosts the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, office inside in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, July 10, 2019. President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran is at a crossroads. His administration is trying to decide whether to risk stoking international tensions even more by ending one of the last remaining components of the 2015 nuclear deal. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WATE) – UPDATE – 7:11 P.M.: Statement from Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman:

“At approximately 5:30 p.m. on January 7, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It is clear that these missiles were launched from Iran and targeted at least two Iraqi military bases hosting U.S. military and coalition personnel at Al-Assad and Erbil.

We are working on initial battle damage assessments. In recent days and in response to Iranian threats and actions, the Department of Defense has taken all appropriate measures to safeguard our personnel and partners.

These bases have been on high alert due to indications that the Iranian regime planned to attack our forces and interests in the region.

As we evaluate the situation and our response, we will take all necessary measures to protect and defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region.

Due to the dynamic nature of the situation, we will continue to provide updates as they become available.” Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman

UPDATE – 7:04 P.M.: A U.S. official confirming that missiles are still inbound from Iran to multiple locations inside Iraq, specifically Erbil and Al Assad bases.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ABC News reporting that a U.S. official confirmed Tuesday night that ballistic missiles had been fired from inside Iran at multiple U.S. military facilities inside Iraq.

The facilities include Erbil in northern Iraq and Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq, the official said. We do not have information on casualties.

“We are aware of the reports of attacks on US facilities in Iraq. The President has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national security team.” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham

“This morning, courageous fighters of the IRGC’s Air Force launched a successful operation called Operation Martyr Soleimani, with the code ‘Oh Zahra’ by firing tens of ground-to-ground missiles at the base of the terrorist and invasive US forces,” the country’s state-run news outlet ISNA reported.

The attack comes days after the U.S. killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in a drone attack in Iraq.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper in a briefing at the Pentagon Tuesday said the U.S. was ready to retaliate for any attack launched by Iran.

“Thirdly, to our partners and allies and to the Iran regime, I would like to say we are not looking to start a war with Iran. But we are prepared finish one,” Esper said. “As I’ve told my many colleagues, as I spoke to them over the last few days, what we like to see is the situation be escalated and for Iran to sit down with us to begin a discussion about a better way ahead.”