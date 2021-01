FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2018 file photo Larry King, left, and Shawn King attend the 2018 National Film & Television Awards at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. King has filed for divorce from his seventh wife, Shawn King, after 22 years. The 85-year-old talk show host filed a petition to end the marriage Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 in Los Angeles Superior Court. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

(WATE/ABC News) — A source close to the King family confirmed to ABC News on Saturday that famous television and radio host Larry King is currently hospitalized in Los Angeles for COVID-19.

The source, close to the family, told ABC News, “Larry has fought so many health issues in the last few years and he is fighting this one hard too, he’s a champ.”

He is hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

