ABC News: President Trump still feeling fatigued, but continues to work while being monitored & evaluated at Walter Reed Medical Center

(ABC News) — President Trump rested well through the night last night as doctors continue to monitor and evaluate him through the weekend to determine when he can return to the White House, sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News.
As of this morning, the president was still feeling fatigued but is still signing papers and doing work, the sources said.
The president is still not considering any transition of power to Vice President Mike Pence. However the president is worried, as coming down with the virus has spooked him and top aides.
While Trump had experienced a shortness of breath after testing positive for the virus, sources said this morning he is not having difficulty breathing and described his breathing as normal.
President Trump went to Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland yesterday evening after experiencing a low-grade fever, chills, nasal congestion and cough.
The president still has those symptoms today, multiple sources said. Chief of staff Mark Meadows who stayed at Walter Reed with the president last night has tested negative for COVID-19 again this morning.
