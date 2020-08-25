Activists join in ‘Save the Post Office’ Day of Action

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Activists in Knoxville called for more funding and other support for the United States Postal Service on Tuesday.

The American Postal Workers Union declared Tuesday, August 25, a day of action.

The union says thousands of people are joining across the country to save the post office.

The call for action coming amid big changes at the postal agency.

Postmaster General Louis Dejoy testified before lawmakers this week and last week after making moves to save the agency money.

Critics say those changes could slow down the delivery of important mail, like prescription medicine , or mail-in ballots this fall.

“It’s an essential service and a real foundation. We don’t even think about how much we depend on it.” Barbara Hickey – Democratic Socialists of America – Knoxville Chapter

With the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of people are expected to vote by mail this November.

The postal workers’ union is asking people to call their representatives in Congress and ask them to pass $25B in emergency COVID-19 funding for the USPS and permanently reverse the delays.

