Adult education in Tennessee now available online

TENNESSEE (WATE) — People looking for adult education now have an online option to get them to a High School Equivalency Diploma.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development is coordinating a statewide campaign to make adult education accessible to all interested Tennesseans.

The interim assistant commissioner of adult education says, “There are still several adult education programs whose classrooms are closed due to COVID-19. We want everyone interested in improving their math, literacy, and English language skills to know they never have to leave home and they can still work to change their future.”

Call 800-531-1515 to learn more about the online adult education programs in your area.

