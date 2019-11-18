Advocates rally against racism & homophobia ahead of Sevier Co. commission meeting

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A rally against racism and homophobia occurred Monday evening at the Civic Center before the Sevier County Commission meeting.

Rally against homophobia and racism going on in Sevier Co. ahead of tonight’s commission meeting.



This is in response to Commissioner Hurst’s comments about a presidential candidate and white men having their rights taken away



Story👇🏻https://t.co/o3uCvic6x2 pic.twitter.com/qhGiiO4S0e — Blake Stevens (@bstevensnews) November 18, 2019

It’s the first meeting following the controversial comment by a county commissioner about a gay presidential candidate and claims that the rights of white men are being taken away.

Sevier County commissioner Warren Hurst said at the Oct. 21 meeting, in part: “….we’ve got a queer running for president in this country. If that ain’t about as ugly as you can get…. by golly, a white male in this country has very few rights…and they’re getting took more every day.”

Criticism of the comments was sharp and swift, with several county leaders decrying Hurst’s comments.

The comments also received national attention.

There have been calls for Hurst to resign, or be censured, but neither of which had happened at this point.

As the November meeting began Monday night, protesters from the rally gathered outside the county courthouse.

Members of Sevier County’s LQBTQ+ community, the Tennessee Equality Project and Indivisible East Tennessee, dressed in red to show their opposition to Hurst’s message.

Sevier County Commissioner Warren Hurst has arrived.



You can hear protests going on outside on the third floor. pic.twitter.com/oxv4WGgEBv — Blake Stevens (@bstevensnews) November 18, 2019