After Pratt’s County Store owner tests positive for COVID-19, changes are being made in how they do business

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Pratt’s County Store announced on Facebook Tuesday they were temporarily closing after their “inner circle” had been exposed to coronavirus. That inner circle was co-owner Perry Pratt and his wife, Kellie. Perry confirmed, Wednesday, they both tested positive for COVID-19.

The closure is voluntary and will take place beginning close of business Thursday, May 14, through Friday, May 22. As of Wednesday, Pratt said, most employees had been tested and already received a negative result; however, some are awaiting results and others are set to test Thursday.

As to who contracted the virus first, or how they got it, he isn’t sure. He recalled he and his wife both shopping at big box retailers a couple times over the last few weeks.

The first weekend in May, he explained, Kellie was working in the garage.

“She felt she’d overdone it,” he said. Tuesday afternoon, “she felt like she’d been run over by a truck.” Kellie was tested Wednesday and confirmed positive Friday. Perry didn’t work the rest of the day.

He was tested Friday afternoon, and received his positive result Monday morning. He did go to the store Monday, but said he did not come in close contact with anyone.

While he hasn’t experienced any symptoms, Kellie has held onto a low-grade fever, body aches, and more throughout her battle with the novel virus. “She has fatigue and she doesn’t have any stamina. She’ll get up, eat, read a magazine, talk to a friend, go back to bed.”

Kellie, he emphasized, isn’t at the store often. Over the course of the last few weeks, he estimated, she stopped by a couple times.

In total, they employ two full-time and between 10-12 part-time employees. He described the decision as more about giving their workers a break. They’ve been short-staffed recently, given some have chosen to stay home, to avoid the risk of older adults in their families getting sick. With Perry now unable to work, he thought one week off would do them some good. It also allows time for all of them to be tested, or get test results.

Prior to their diagnosis, Perry said, they mostly cleaned their store.

They didn’t limit capacity, put up signs, or mandate staff wear masks. That’s changing.

“Looking back, I wish I would have worn a mask a month ago, but how was I supposed to know, I didn’t know anybody who had it,” he said.

Wednesday and Thursday, they’re offering curbside pick-up. Employees are also wearing masks, and they’re limiting the number of shoppers inside. These are practices Pratt is likely to continue, even after reopening May 22. That date, he said, will change if they feel they don’t need to open.

The decision to go public about their confirmed coronavirus, he said, was about public trust. He said hiding it would damage public trust in their business, which has been in the Pratt family for nearly 100 years.

He described the Knox County Health Department as being “awesome” throughout their COVID-19 experience. After testing positive, they were asked who they’d come into contact with, for more than 10 minutes, and within six feet of distance.

“They have been checking on us every day, checking on all our employees. They call them every day. They’re not condemning. They’re providing information and answering questions,” he said.

Kim Ashley said their store is so vital to the community, specifically the senior in the area, she’d volunteer to work there to keep it open.

“I always feel safe at Pratt’s. They’re wonderful people. He’s (Perry) a wonderful, family, guy. I absolutely adore and love this shop,” she said.

 

