KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The public is asked to pay respect along a route that law enforcement agencies will take Friday afternoon as they escort fallen Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins from the Knox County Regional Forensic Center to the Loudon Funeral Home.

Jenkins, who had served with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office since 2002, was hit and killed Thursday morning by a tractor-trailer along Interstate 75 while responding to a report of a ladder in the roadway. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a Houston man, has since been charged.

Knoxville Police confirmed Friday morning its agency would be assisting with the escort.

On Friday morning LCSO said the escort of fallen Sgt. Chris Jenkins to Loudon Funeral Home will begin around 12:30 – 1 p.m. at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center on Kingston Pike.

The escort will enter onto U.S. 129 and then onto I-40 West toward I-75 South to exit 76 (Sugarlimb Road) where Sergeant Chris Jenkins will pass by the Loudon County Justice Center in memorial.

The escort will then turn right onto US Hwy 11 and travel into Loudon City to the Loudon Funeral Home.

WATE 6 On Your Side will have a crew along the route Friday and will bring you live updates as traffic is affected by the escort.