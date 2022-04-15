KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit that began Thursday night in Whitley County, Ky. came to a deadly conclusion in Knox County, Tenn. that the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now looking into at the request of the district attorney.

The TBI said in a news release that its agents are investigating the circumstances that led to a fatal officer-involved shooting following a police pursuit and crash along southbound Interstate 75 in Knox County. The TBI says the incident involved the Jellico Police Department and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Preliminary information indicates that just before 11:30 p.m., an officer with the Jellico Police Department became involved in a vehicle pursuit that began in Whitley County, Kentucky,” TBI’s news release states. “The pursuit continued southbound on Interstate 75, crossing into Anderson County. The Jellico officer and deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office pursued the vehicle until the driver lost control and crashed just passed the Raccoon Valley Road entrance ramp on I-75 in Knox County.

“Upon approaching the vehicle, for reasons still under investigation, officers fired shots, striking the driver. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured during the incident.”

The driver whom was pursued by law enforcement has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing. The TBI will work independently to determine the series of events that led to the shooting and will share its findings with the Knox County District Attorney General’s Office for review and consideration.