Airport Road in Rockwood closed indefinitely after rain causes it to fall more

ROCKWOOD, Tenn. (WATE) – Roane County Office of Emergency Services & Homeland Security reporting that Airport Road in Rockwood has started falling more since February 6.

(Satellite Image from Google Maps of Airport Rd.)

Airport Road previously suffered damage during the flooding in Feb. of 2019.

“The road has been deemed as unsafe for any travel.” Roane County Office of Emergency Services & Homeland Security

Airport Road will be closed indefinitely until repairs can be made.

