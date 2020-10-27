Alcoa High School to move to virtual schedule from Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 3; Thursday’s football game still on

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa High School will be moving to a virtual schedule Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Tuesday, Nov. 3 due to COVID-19 related issues, according to Assistant Principal Chelsi Long.

Long says that students will report to school on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Alcoa High School Guardians and Students, due to COVID related issues we will be on a virtual schedule tomorrow through next Tuesday. Students will report to school next Wednesday!!@alcoasports — Chelsi Long (@chelsi_long) October 27, 2020

Alcoa Athletic Director Josh Stephens says that this move does not affect Thursday’s game against Dobyns-Bennett.

This does not affect our game at Dobyns-Bennett scheduled for Thursday, per Alcoa athletic director Josh Stephens. https://t.co/KdLBznr3mv — Alcoa Football (@alcoafootball) October 27, 2020

