Alcoa High School to move to virtual schedule from Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Nov. 3; Thursday’s football game still on

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) — Alcoa High School will be moving to a virtual schedule Wednesday, Oct. 28 through Tuesday, Nov. 3 due to COVID-19 related issues, according to Assistant Principal Chelsi Long.

Long says that students will report to school on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Alcoa Athletic Director Josh Stephens says that this move does not affect Thursday’s game against Dobyns-Bennett.

