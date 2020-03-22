Alcoa man facing multiple charges after crashing into residence, shooting two occupants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is in custody after he attempted to hit his fiance with his truck, instead crashed into a residence and then shot the two occupants in the home.

KCSO reports that on Saturday around 10:36 p.m., deputies responded to reports that a vehicle crashed into a house, followed by several gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they encountered the suspect, Ronnie Edward Johson of Alcoa, in the roadway near the residence that was struck by a black 2020 Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

After investigating, Johnson was identified as the driver of the vehicle; and that this was the result of a domestic issue with his fiance.

Johnson and his fiance were driving and ended up on Live Oak Circle during an argument; a physical altercation occurred and the woman was able to escape on foot from him.

She then knocked on a nearby residence’s door when Johnson attempted to run her over as she was on the porch of the residence, crashing his truck into the residence.

He then exited the truck and shot two occupants that were inside the residence.

Johnson left and attempted to search for his fiance as she ran from him. The two occupants that were shot died of their injuries.

He was then brought into custody and is booked at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

Johnson is charged with:

Attempted First Degree Murder

Aggravated Assault, Domestic

Two Counts of First Degree Murder

“Please keep the family of the homicide victims in your prayers, this was truly a random event that resulted in tragic loss of life. The names of the victims are not yet being released pending notification of next of kin.” KCSO

