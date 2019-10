ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – Alcoa Police Department investigating a shooting at the 300 block of Gill Street on Tuesday morning.

According to APD, officers arrived at the scene at 10:44 a.m.

The shooting is still under investigation and little information has been released at this point.

However APD says that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

We will update you as we learn more.