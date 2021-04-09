All scream for Dolly ice cream: Limited edition treat reselling for up to $1,000 online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — How bad do you want some of Dolly Parton’s limited edition ice cream?

The limited-run of Dolly Parton’s Strawberry Pretzel Pie Ice Cream by Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream was so popular that it caused the company’s site to crash on Thursday.

A statement on jenis.com said the site experienced 50 times more users than it typically sees.

Some of the lucky few that were able to snag one of the 10,000 pints are looking to make a profit off the dessert that benefits Dolly’s Imagination Library.

One pint of the stuff was for sale on Ebay for $1,000 on Friday.

Screenshot from Ebay website

One fan could not resist tasting the frozen treat with layers of salty pretzel streusel, cream cheese ice cream and strawberry sauce, but is selling the remaining carton.

That purchase will set you back $25.

Commemorative posters were also being sold on the site.

If you did not get the chance to snag your own and would rather not pay a cool grand, don’t fret.

Jeni’s Ice Cream says they will give a 48-hour notice on social media and via email before sales resume on jenis.com once the ordering website is fixed. Sales are limited to two pints per order.