All Together for the Animals: Country music stars host virtual concert fundraiser

(WATE) — Country music stars are coming ‘All Together for the Animals.’
Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna Judd, and a long list of other artists are hosting a virtual concert later this month.
All proceeds will go back to animal conservation efforts through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
That means Zoo Knoxville will receive a portion of the funds.
Tickets start at $30 and the concert is being streamed on March 31 at 8 p.m.
You can reserve your spot on Zoo Knoxville’s Facebook page.