All Together for the Animals: Country music stars host virtual concert fundraiser

Brad Paisley

FILE – This Feb. 24, 2018 file photo shows Brad Paisley performing in Rosemont, Ill. Songwriters are taking their writing sessions online during the pandemic, sometimes co-writing songs across continents. Paisley says co-writing online keeps him focused and creative as he waits to see when touring might resume. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)

(WATE) — Country music stars are coming ‘All Together for the Animals.’

Brad Paisley, Old Dominion, Ashley McBryde, Wynonna Judd, and a long list of other artists are hosting a virtual concert later this month.

All proceeds will go back to animal conservation efforts through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

That means Zoo Knoxville will receive a portion of the funds.

Tickets start at $30 and the concert is being streamed on March 31 at 8 p.m.

You can reserve your spot on Zoo Knoxville’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

