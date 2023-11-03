OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Police in Oak Ridge arrested a school bus driver on Friday after he reportedly assaulted a young student.

Matthew Bak, 73, of Oliver Springs, faces one count of aggravated assault. Other charges are pending, according to a press release from the Oak Ridge Police Department.

Police received reports that Bak had acted aggressively towards an elementary-aged student, causing all students on the bus to fear for their safety. Officers pulled the bus over after receiving calls from other drivers.

All students on board were safely reunited with their families. An Oak Ridge Schools spokesperson said Bak will no longer be associated with the school district. First Student, the bus company contracted by Oak Ridge Schools, will ultimately decide his employment status.

The Department of Child Services has been contacted and made aware of the incident and ongoing investigation.

“School administration have been working directly with the families of the students that were on the bus to provide additional support. Because there is an active police investigation we are limited in the details that we can provide, but we will continue to support the ORPD and appreciate their immediate and professional response to this incident and for supporting our efforts to provide a safe environment for students and staff. As always, the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority.” Oak Ridge Schools Superintendent Dr. Bruce T. Borchers