Alzheimer’s Association in TN sharing some information to help guide caregivers amid coronavirus concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Alzheimer’s Association in Tennessee sharing some information about what family caregivers need to know amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The association says that, “While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, including 444,000 dementia caregivers in Tennessee.”
They have provided caregivers with these guidelines in order to help them during the COVID-19 outbreak:
- Help people living with Alzheimer’s practice safe hygiene. People with Alzheimer’s and other dementia may forget to wash their hands or follow other precautions to ensure safe hygiene. Caregivers are encouraged to be extra vigilant in helping individuals practice safe hygiene.
- Anticipate and prepare that current care and support options may change. As public health containment strategies for COVID-19 escalate during the next several weeks, it is important for families to anticipate that less help and support may be available. For example, many adult day care programs are shutting down during the crisis and home health services may also become less available. It’s important for families to anticipate these changes and make plans for filling gaps in caregiving.
- Ask residential care facilities about its communication policies. In order to protect the health of their residents, many facilities are restricting access to outside visitors, so it’s important to ask how you can get updates on your family member’s health and how you can communicate with loved ones during the current crisis. Ask to see if phone calls, including video calls, will be offered and how best to coordinate.
- Additionally, the Alzheimer’s Association is here to help families take the necessary measures to prepare for and cope with such extraordinary circumstances. Trained clinicians are available to provide guidance and support via our 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.
