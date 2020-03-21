Alzheimer’s Association in TN sharing some information to help guide caregivers amid coronavirus concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Alzheimer’s Association in Tennessee sharing some information about what family caregivers need to know amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The association says that, “While the COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, the novel coronavirus presents unique challenges for more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, including 444,000 dementia caregivers in Tennessee.”

They have provided caregivers with these guidelines in order to help them during the COVID-19 outbreak: