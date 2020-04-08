Alzheimer’s Association to caregivers: Don’t be afraid to ask for help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The CDC orders everyone to stay at least six feet from others but for caregivers that’s not exactly ideal.
Social distancing is impossible for those who must be in close proximity with their loved ones or patients.
The Tennessee Alzheimer’s Association saying the best way to keep patients safe is to model good hygiene.
- You should remind people with dementia how to wash their hands multiple times per day for 20 seconds.
- You should cover coughs and sneezes and encourage them to do the same.
- Most importantly, don’t be scared to ask for help.
“We’ve found Alzheimer and dementia caregivers are pretty notorious for not wanting to reach out for outside help. This is a time when you have really got to sit down, look at your list of family and friends you know you can trust and rely on and ask for the help you need. That’s what they’re there for, we’re in the middle of a pandemic and it’s okay to ask for help.”Sarah McCarthy – TN Alzheimer’s Association
The association also reminds that the state’s stay at home order is especially important for those with underlying health conditions.
Both caregivers and patients should limit their time in public.
