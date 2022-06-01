KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The month of June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, which is encouraging people to make brain health a priority while also informing them about the six things people living with Alzheimer’s Disease wished others knew.

“Many Americans struggle with what to say and do when a family member, friend, co-worker or neighbor is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or another dementia,” a news release states. “The shock of someone revealing a dementia diagnosis can leave many at a loss for how to engage. Efforts to be supportive can be dampened by concerns of saying or doing the wrong thing. Worse, not knowing what to say or do, some individuals distance themselves from diagnosed individuals, further deepening the sadness, stigma and isolation people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia can experience in the wake of a diagnosis.”

The Alzheimer’s Association recently asked those living with early-stage Alzheimer’s and/or other dementia what they want others to know about living with the disease. Below are the six things they shared.

6 Things Alzheimer’s and other dementia patients want you to know:

My Alzheimer’s diagnosis does not define me

If you want to know how I am doing, just ask me

Yes, younger people can have dementia

Please don’t debate my diagnosis or tell me I don’t look like I have Alzheimer’s

Understand sometimes my words and actions are not me, it’s my disease

An Alzheimer’s diagnosis does not mean my life is over

“During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month in June, the Alzheimer’s Association encourages everyone to learn more about disease-related challenges facing those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia. Educating yourself and others about the disease is one of the best ways to reduce stigma and misperceptions. The Alzheimer’s Association offers guidance for navigating every stage of the disease. The Association’s Live Well series provides tips to help early-stage individuals live their best lives. For other disease-related information and resources, visit alz.org.”

The Longest Day

Throughout the month June, the Alzheimer’s Association is inviting people to participate in The Longest Day® on June 21. The event is held annually on the summer solstice and The Longest Day invites participants to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through a fundraising activity of their choice.

For more information and to register: visit alz.org/thelongestday.

The Alzheimer’s Association is an international voluntary health group dedicated to Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month for June was established by the organization in 2014.