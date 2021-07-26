Amateur Knoxville rapper arrested by Campbell County Sheriff’s Office

(Photo via Campbell County Sheriff’s Office)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An amateur Knoxville rapper has been arrested by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Dartavia “Moneybag Tay” Smith-Wilson has been charged with Manufacture/Sale/Delivery of a Schedule I controlled substance.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Smith-Wilson at the Budget Host Inn in Caryville, TN. The investigation found Smith-Wilson in possession of a large amount of cash and two ounces of heroin, which has a street value of around $22,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Smith-Wilson has numerous YouTube videos of his music which depict killing law enforcement, snitches, and selling an assortment of narcotics. He was booked into the Campbell County Jail and was released on a $10,000 bond.

