CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – TBI issuing an Amber Alert, as a brother and sister are missing in Clarksville, Tenn. on September 5.

11-year-old Traveon Thompson and 10-year-old Le’Asia Thompson were last seen at their residence in Clarksville.

Traveon is biracial with brown hair and eyes, 4-foot-5 and 75 lbs. Le’Asia is biracial with brown hair and eyes, 4-foot-2 and 55 lbs.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND if you have any information or seen either of the two.

