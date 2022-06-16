BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — After an AMBER Alert was issued for a 14-year-old East Tennessee girl late Wednesday night, authorities said hours later, she was found in Indiana.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued the alert on behalf of the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. The girl had last been seen in Blount County on June 12.

Nathaniel Covington (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

According to the TBI, she was found with 23-year-old Nathaniel Covington, who was wanted out of Blount County for Kidnapping.

The TBI said both were located by authorities in Clarksville, Indiana. The teen was reportedly found safe, and Covington was taken into custody.